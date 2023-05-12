Equipos de la NFL revelan los calendarios de la temporada 2023 con temáticas creativas
En los últimos años, la NFL ha convertido la revelación de su calendario de temporada regular en uno de los eventos más atractivos del receso de temporada para los aficionados. Aunque todavía no alcanza la misma relevancia que el Draft, los equipos invierten recursos significativos y tiempo en esta competencia, que se ha vuelto cada vez más llamativa entre los clubes, aunque sin la participación de entrenadores ni jugadores.
Con la participación de los equipos creativos y los encargados de redes sociales de cada organización, la revelación de los calendarios se ha convertido en un espectáculo en sí mismo. Cada año, los equipos se esfuerzan por crear las mejores presentaciones, y los resultados suelen ser grandiosos.
Desde el uso de inteligencia artificial hasta la nostalgia del cine, la lucha libre o el anime, cada equipo ha apostado por una temática diferente para revelar sus calendarios. Algunos han aprovechado la presencia de sus jugadores actuales y pasados, mientras que otros han salido a las calles de su ciudad, como sucedió en Nashville, para dar a conocer sus calendarios. Como siempre, los resultados han sido sobresalientes.
La NFL ha revelado los calendarios de la temporada 2023, y aquí te presentamos las emocionantes temáticas utilizadas por los equipos, reveladas por sus respectivos equipos de redes sociales:
wait for it... pic.twitter.com/EUOQiADL3w
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2023
*sees @NFL Schedule is out*
*opens up TikTok*
https://t.co/RoSneTBTGv pic.twitter.com/J7GnU25AGA
— Red Stallions (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | : NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023
Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.
: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
That's showbiz baby pic.twitter.com/ddga84X7BG
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
Screen time is up, schedule is out
Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
One man’s script is another man’s schedule.@Yellowstone #DallasCowboys football.
Everybody wants to see what happens next season.
Get @SeatGeek single-game s now: https://t.co/XHlhWMoZAP pic.twitter.com/0ZXrtU8jVA
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2023
Conference room, five minutes.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Grab the sticks, it’s time to play! @ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1VsJ5XY83h
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023
It's the hot new item everyone is talking about
The 2023 #Packers schedule is here : https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
H-Town, it's gonna be a party pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023
Bon Appétit. pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
2023 Schedule Release
You can’t write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
We got the dates! pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023
Get your popcorn ready.
Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023
122 days until Week 1
Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
The Script is in... #Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/K8rBH5hu97
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023
we'll take it @georainbolt pic.twitter.com/oOaszXKzma
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
Team dog Reggie Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wKS4HkAYNP
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023
A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.
: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
Schedule on LOCK @dalocksmith | @Ticketmaster#FTTB pic.twitter.com/gPdAaKGhVB
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2023
It's here. Your 2023 schedule is up!
https://t.co/u2gjLhmZMn | @Delta pic.twitter.com/X81Gick4zS
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2023
We couldn’t decide how to release our 2023 schedule, so @TristanWirfs78 and @KoKieft asked AI.@Ticketmaster | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8CflVT9WFh
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023
All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football!
Powered by @Shift4
: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV
https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: NFL: TOM BRADY REGRESA A NEW ENGLAND