Equipos de la NFL revelan los calendarios de la temporada 2023 con temáticas creativas

Equipos de la NFL revelan los calendarios de la temporada 2023 con temáticas creativas | AP
Las franquicias de la liga se lucieron con la innovadora forma de presentar sus partidos
2023-05-12 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
En los últimos años, la NFL ha convertido la revelación de su calendario de temporada regular en uno de los eventos más atractivos del receso de temporada para los aficionados. Aunque todavía no alcanza la misma relevancia que el Draft, los equipos invierten recursos significativos y tiempo en esta competencia, que se ha vuelto cada vez más llamativa entre los clubes, aunque sin la participación de entrenadores ni jugadores.

Con la participación de los equipos creativos y los encargados de redes sociales de cada organización, la revelación de los calendarios se ha convertido en un espectáculo en sí mismo. Cada año, los equipos se esfuerzan por crear las mejores presentaciones, y los resultados suelen ser grandiosos.

Desde el uso de inteligencia artificial hasta la nostalgia del cine, la lucha libre o el anime, cada equipo ha apostado por una temática diferente para revelar sus calendarios. Algunos han aprovechado la presencia de sus jugadores actuales y pasados, mientras que otros han salido a las calles de su ciudad, como sucedió en Nashville, para dar a conocer sus calendarios. Como siempre, los resultados han sido sobresalientes.

La NFL ha revelado los calendarios de la temporada 2023, y aquí te presentamos las emocionantes temáticas utilizadas por los equipos, reveladas por sus respectivos equipos de redes sociales:

Los Bengals quieren su revancha en 2023

