NFL Draft 2023 EN VIVO: Transmisión en directo hoy; picks, rondas y movimientos
NFL Draft 2023 en vivo y en directo, sigue los mejores picks, rondas y movimientos. La ciudad de Kansas City, Missouri, será la sede del evento que congregará a los mejores prospectos del futbol americano universitario y que definirá el futuro de los equipos de la Liga.
Entre los nombres que suenan con más fuerza para ser elegidos en las primeras posiciones del draft, destaca el del quarterback de Alabama, Bryce Young, considerado por muchos como uno de los talentos más prometedores de su generación.
Carolina es uno de los equipos que ha mostrado mayor interés en Young, y muchos expertos consideran que su estilo de juego encajaría perfectamente en el esquema de los Panthers.
PRIMER PICK
Carolina, Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Según los analistas, Young tiene todas las cualidades necesarias para triunfar en la NFL: precisión, movilidad y fluidez en las transiciones. Además, su experiencia en el fútbol americano universitario, donde destacó como uno de los mejores quarterbacks de la temporada 2022, lo convierten en un candidato ideal para liderar la ofensiva de cualquier equipo que lo elija en el Draft.
Your 2023 first overall pick: @_bryce_young


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
SEGUNDO PICK
Houston, Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The newest QB of the @HoustonTexans!
@CJ7STROUD is headed to H-Town #NFLDraft
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2023
TERCER PICK
Houston, Texas – LB Will Anderson JR, Alabama
How we feeling, @HoustonTexans fans?!


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
CUARTO PICK
Indianapolis, Colts – QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Colts select Anthony Richardson!
@NewEraCap | #ForTheShoe


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
QUINTO PICK
Seattle, Seaheawks - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The first CB off the board!
@DevonWitherspo1 | @Seahawks


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
SEXTO PICK
Arizona, Cardinals - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the @AZCardinals select Paris Johnson Jr.!
@NewEraCap | #BirdGang


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
SÉPTIMO PICK
Las Vegas, Raiders - OE Tayree Wilson, Texas Tech
Scary Hours in Vegas.


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
OCTAVO PICK
Atlanta, Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @AtlantaFalcons select Bijan Robinson!
@NewEraCap | #DirtyBirds


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
NOVENO PICK
Philadelphia, Eagles - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Eagles select Jalen Carter!
@NewEraCap | #FlyEaglesFly


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
DÉCIMO PICK
Chicago, Bears - OT Darnel Wright, Tennessee
With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @ChicagoBears select Darnell Wright!
@NewEraCap | #DaBears


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
ONCEAVO PICK
Tennessee, Titans - G Peter Skoronoski, Northwestern
With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Titans select Peter Skoronski!
@NewEraCap | #Titans


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
DOCEAVO PICK
Detroit, Lions - RB Jamhyr Gibbs, Alabama
With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Lions select Jahmyr Gibbs!
@NewEraCap | #OnePride


— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
