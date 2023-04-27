tmf.nfl.noticias.nfl-draft-2023-en-vivo-transmision-en-directo-hoy-picks-rondas-y-movimientos

NFL Draft 2023 EN VIVO: Transmisión en directo hoy; picks, rondas y movimientos

Sigue los mejores movimientos del Draft de la NFL de este 27 de abril
2023-04-27 | BRUNO LUNA
NFL Draft 2023 en vivo y en directo, sigue los mejores picks, rondas y movimientos. La ciudad de Kansas City, Missouri, será la sede del evento que congregará a los mejores prospectos del futbol americano universitario y que definirá el futuro de los equipos de la Liga.

Entre los nombres que suenan con más fuerza para ser elegidos en las primeras posiciones del draft, destaca el del quarterback de Alabama, Bryce Young, considerado por muchos como uno de los talentos más prometedores de su generación.

Bryce Young con Alabama

 

Carolina es uno de los equipos que ha mostrado mayor interés en Young, y muchos expertos consideran que su estilo de juego encajaría perfectamente en el esquema de los Panthers.

PRIMER PICK

Carolina, Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Según los analistas, Young tiene todas las cualidades necesarias para triunfar en la NFL: precisión, movilidad y fluidez en las transiciones. Además, su experiencia en el fútbol americano universitario, donde destacó como uno de los mejores quarterbacks de la temporada 2022, lo convierten en un candidato ideal para liderar la ofensiva de cualquier equipo que lo elija en el Draft.

Bryce Young con el Jersey de Carolina

 

 

SEGUNDO PICK

Houston, Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

CJ Stroud con el jersey de Houston

TERCER PICK

Houston, Texas – LB Will Anderson JR, Alabama

CUARTO PICK

Indianapolis, Colts – QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Anthony Richardson con el jersey de Indianapolis

QUINTO PICK

Seattle, Seaheawks - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

SEXTO PICK

Arizona, Cardinals - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

SÉPTIMO PICK

Las Vegas, Raiders - OE Tayree Wilson, Texas Tech

OCTAVO PICK 

Atlanta, Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

NOVENO PICK

Philadelphia, Eagles - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

DÉCIMO PICK

Chicago, Bears - OT Darnel Wright, Tennessee

ONCEAVO PICK

Tennessee, Titans - G Peter Skoronoski, Northwestern

DOCEAVO PICK

Detroit, Lions - RB Jamhyr Gibbs, Alabama

