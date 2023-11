NFL: Raiders deberán pagar cerca de 80 millones de dólares tras despido de Josh McDaniels

NFL coaching contracts are fully guaranteed.

So with the Raiders firing Josh McDaniels last night (and Jon Gruden resigning in '21), they are now paying somewhere between $40M & $80M for them not to coach the team, depending on Gruden's settlement.

— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 1, 2023