Abierto Mexicano de Tenis: Tenista fue expulsado del torneo por amenazar de muerte a juez

Here is footage of Damir Dzumhur getting disqualified in Acapulco. He threw a tantrum after a call, got a point penalty, retired in anger and then physically intimidated the umpire. One of the few audible comments doesn't sound great. (via @Sarayatennis) https://t.co/jr97WzpDs3

— Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) March 15, 2021