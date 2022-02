Beijing 2022: Kamila Valieva, primera mujer en lograr un salto cuádruple en JJ.OO.

Tonight history was made in women’s figure skating. Kamila Valieva threw three quad jumps in her free skate (with raised arms). No woman has ever successfully thrown a quad in Olympic competition. She is 15 years old… She fell on her last quad. At least we know she is human. ⛸pic.twitter.com/5d5QblX5pN

— KAS (@kasmagikas) February 7, 2022