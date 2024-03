NBA: ¿Dónde y a qué hora ver EN VIVO los partidos de este lunes?

MONDAY'S NBA SLATE ‼️

▪️ MIA vs. PHI with both teams .5 GB of the 6 seed

▪️ Brunson coming off consecutive 40+ point games takes on Steph and the Warriors

▪️ LeBron coming off 40 point night faces the Hawks

ESPN, NBA App

https://t.co/j7XaSJWBOj pic.twitter.com/5X9CtquOTM

— NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2024