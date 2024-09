Trevor Bauer 'explota' contra bateadores rivales por críticas: 'Aprendan a batear primero'

Y’all, I’ve never heard hitters bitch so much about me not throwing them fastballs. And I’ve pitched to @KingofJUCO a lot. Like yo, it’s a playoff game. If you want the fastball, learn how to hit the breaking ball first. Or maybe don’t bunt the fastball foul in a 2 strike count…

— Trevor Bauer () (@BauerOutage) September 2, 2024