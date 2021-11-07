tmf.boxeo.canelo-alvarez-boxeadores-reaccionaron-a-la-victoria-del-mexicano-ante-plant

Canelo Álvarez: Boxeadores reaccionaron a la victoria del mexicano ante Plant

Canelo Álvarez en pelea ante Caleb Plant
Canelo Álvarez en pelea ante Caleb Plant | AP
Ryan García, Jake Paul y otros pugilistas felicitaron al tapatío en redes sociales
2021-11-07 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
La victoria del Canelo Álvarez retumbó en todo el mundo, por lo que diferentes boxeadores también reaccionaron sobre la victoria del mexicano ante Caleb Plant.

Tras la contundente victoria, pugilistas como Ryan García, Jake Paul, Danny García, Josh Taylor, entre otros, mandaron sus respectivos mensajes.

Incluso, un histórico como Manny Pacquiao también lo felicitó a través de Twitter.

Álvarez hizo historia al derrotar por nocaut al estadounidense, ya que unificó los cuatro cinturones supermedianos.

Canelo Álvarez en victoria ante Caleb Plant

