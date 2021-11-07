Canelo Álvarez: Boxeadores reaccionaron a la victoria del mexicano ante Plant
La victoria del Canelo Álvarez retumbó en todo el mundo, por lo que diferentes boxeadores también reaccionaron sobre la victoria del mexicano ante Caleb Plant.
Tras la contundente victoria, pugilistas como Ryan García, Jake Paul, Danny García, Josh Taylor, entre otros, mandaron sus respectivos mensajes.
Incluso, un histórico como Manny Pacquiao también lo felicitó a través de Twitter.
— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 7, 2021
Thinking of signing Canelo to Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions
Whatchyall think? He only has 1 loss
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 7, 2021
Congrats to Canelo he closed the show like a true champ. Respect to Plant.
— Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) November 7, 2021
Álvarez hizo historia al derrotar por nocaut al estadounidense, ya que unificó los cuatro cinturones supermedianos.
Canelo was excellent tonight. Welcome to the club #UNDISPUTED
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) November 7, 2021
Canelo the best mf fighter in the world! Period
— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 7, 2021
