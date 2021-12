Canelo Álvarez responde a provocaciones de Mayweather con sutil retuit

This is why Floyd is so jealous of @Canelo and so salty and bitter

Canelo at ONLY 31 is already surpassing Floyd's ENTIRE career

Where was Floyd at 31? At 31 he was no where near where Canelo is at right now!

By the time Canelo is done, Canelo WILL BE FAR AHEAD of Floyd pic.twitter.com/O5fxEqq8UW

— Chris (@mmaballer13_) December 7, 2021