CEO de Mayweather Promotions: 'Pelea vs Canelo, la más fácil para Floyd'

Probably Floyd’s easiest fight ever and just think one judge had it scored the other way. Floyd was 36 at the time and Canelo was 23, with a 42-0 record and outweighed Floyd by 20+ on fight night. Haters will say he had zero experience, they say anything to downplay his greatness https://t.co/uWm5WnCjrM

— Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) September 16, 2021