¡Aquí está la lista completa de ganadores de The Game Awards 2024!

La edición actual conmemora el décimo aniversario de la primera ceremonia de premiación. | RS
¡Descubre los videojuegos ganadores de los TGA 2024, la gala más esperada de los GOTY!
2024-12-12 | Mariana Alcántara Contreras
m.alcantara
Los Game Awards 2024 se llevaron a cabo para reconocer los mejores videojuegos del año, destacando innovaciones y experiencias significativas. El evento reunió a desarrolladores, jugadores y fanáticos, premiando en diversas categorías como dirección y diseño artístico. Además de celebrar los logros del año anterior, generó expectación por los próximos lanzamientos. Títulos como ASTRO BOT, Tekken 8 y Grand Theft Auto VI fueron destacados, junto a propuestas independientes como Balatro. La ceremonia, es una de las más populares en el mundo de los videojuegos.

Lista completa de ganadores de The Game Awards 2024

Juego del Año

  • Ganador: ASTROBOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

El juego del año es ASTROBOT, que ha sido reconocido como el ganador.

Mejor narrativa

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
  • Ganador: Metaphor Re:Fantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • Ganador: ASTRO BOT
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Ganador: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Ganador: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor Juego Independiente

  • Animal Well
  • Ganador: Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Juego del año elegido por la comunidad

  • Ganador: Black Myth: Wukong
  • Genshin Impact
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor dirección

  • Ganador: ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor Debut Independiente

  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ganador: Balatro

Mejor Juego para Móviles

  • AFK Journey
  • Ganador: Balatro
  • Withering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon TCGP

Mejor diseño de Audio

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Ganador: Senua’s Sags: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor juego de acción

  • Ganador: Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor actuación

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Ganador: Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Ganador: ASTRO BOT
  • Princess Peach Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Ganador: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Mejor dirección de arte

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Ganador: Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Juegos de Impacto

  • Life is Straange Double Exposure
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Ganador: Neval
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Mejor juego como servicio

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Ganador: Helldivers 2

Mejor soporte para comunidad

  • Ganador: Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Mejor multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Ganador:Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • TEKKEN 8

Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Ganador: Frostpunk 2I
  • Kunisu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

El ganador del premio al mejor juego de simulación y estrategia es Frostpunk 2.

Mejor juego de deportes

  • NBA 2K25
  • Ganador: EA Sports FC 25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24
  • F1 24

Mejor juego de peleas

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Ganador: TEKKEN 6

Mejor juego VR | AR

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Ganador: Batman Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

"Batman Arkham Shadow" ha sido galardonado como el mejor juego de realidad virtual.

Mejor adaptación de videojuego

  • Arcane
  • Ganador: Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Juego más anticipado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Ganador: Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor creador de contenido

  • Ganador: CaseOh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Games
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor juego de esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • Ganador: League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • VALORANT

Mejor atleta de esports

  • 33
  • AlesksiB
  • Chovy
  • Ganador: Faker
  • zywoo
  • zmjjkk

Mejor equipo de esports

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • NAVI
  • Ganador: T1
  • Team Liquid

 

