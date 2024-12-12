¡Aquí está la lista completa de ganadores de The Game Awards 2024!
La edición actual conmemora el décimo aniversario de la primera ceremonia de premiación. | RS
m.alcantara
Los Game Awards 2024 se llevaron a cabo para reconocer los mejores videojuegos del año, destacando innovaciones y experiencias significativas. El evento reunió a desarrolladores, jugadores y fanáticos, premiando en diversas categorías como dirección y diseño artístico. Además de celebrar los logros del año anterior, generó expectación por los próximos lanzamientos. Títulos como ASTRO BOT, Tekken 8 y Grand Theft Auto VI fueron destacados, junto a propuestas independientes como Balatro. La ceremonia, es una de las más populares en el mundo de los videojuegos.
Lista completa de ganadores de The Game Awards 2024
Juego del Año
- Ganador: ASTROBOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor narrativa
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Ganador: Metaphor Re:Fantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- Ganador: ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Mejor RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Ganador: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- ASTRO BOT
- Ganador: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Animal Well
- Ganador: Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Juego del año elegido por la comunidad
- Ganador: Black Myth: Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Mejor dirección
- Ganador: ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor Debut Independiente
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Ganador: Balatro
Mejor Juego para Móviles
- AFK Journey
- Ganador: Balatro
- Withering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCGP
Mejor diseño de Audio
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Ganador: Senua’s Sags: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor juego de acción
- Ganador: Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor actuación
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Ganador: Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
Mejor juego familiar
- Ganador: ASTRO BOT
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Ganador: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Mejor dirección de arte
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Ganador: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Juegos de Impacto
- Life is Straange Double Exposure
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Ganador: Neval
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Mejor juego como servicio
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Ganador: Helldivers 2
Mejor soporte para comunidad
- Ganador: Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Ganador:Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Ganador: Frostpunk 2I
- Kunisu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor juego de deportes
- NBA 2K25
- Ganador: EA Sports FC 25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
- F1 24
Mejor juego de peleas
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Ganador: TEKKEN 6
Mejor juego VR | AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Ganador: Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Mejor adaptación de videojuego
- Arcane
- Ganador: Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Juego más anticipado
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Ganador: Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor creador de contenido
- Ganador: CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Games
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor juego de esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- Ganador: League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- VALORANT
Mejor atleta de esports
- 33
- AlesksiB
- Chovy
- Ganador: Faker
- zywoo
- zmjjkk
Mejor equipo de esports
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- NAVI
- Ganador: T1
- Team Liquid
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ¡Taylor Swift sorprende a un hospital infantil en Kansas City!