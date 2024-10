AsÍ quedaron los parques de Disney tras la llegada del peligroso huracán Milton en Florida

#HurricaneMilton caused flooding at Disney World theme park in Orlando, #Florida, U.S., October 10, 2024.

Why #climatedisasters have increased manifold, want to know the truth see the scientists reporthttps://t.co/m7QLd5UD5L pic.twitter.com/agRD43nhSw

— Alex Terry (@AlexTerry17482) October 10, 2024