Encuentran muerta a sobreviviente del ataque de Hamás al festival Nova, ¿Qué le pasó?

Dear Glastonbury,

As thousands of you wave Palestinian flags and shout ‘Free Palestine’ whilst you dance and enjoy the music at Glastonbury.

Just imagine if YOU were at the Nova Festival when 364 music lovers lost their lives.

They were at a music festival just like YOU. pic.twitter.com/u5SuD8HAdv

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 29, 2024