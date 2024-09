Estados Unidos pide a sus ciudadanos no viajar a Sinaloa por violencia criminal en la ciudad

Subject: Security Alert - Ongoing Violence and Security Concerns in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Location: Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Event U.S. Consulate Hermosillo has received reports of car thefts, gunfire, security forces operations, roadblocks, burning vehicles and closed… pic.twitter.com/n6FkV2PNBi

— US ConGen Hermosillo (@USConsuladoHer) September 12, 2024