Guns N’ Roses: Fanática recibió un golpe luego de que Axl Rose lanzara su micrófono

#Exclusive: 10 News First speaks with the woman who was hit in the face by a microphone thrown by @gunsnroses frontman Axl Rose at this week's concert at @theadelaideoval.

Rebecca Howe described the blow like being "hit by a truck" and that she "could have lost an eye". pic.twitter.com/3FLbUgVD3z

— 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) December 2, 2022