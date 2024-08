Las víctimas del accidente aéreo del avión que se desplomó en Sao Paulo: Médicos y familia con perro

Tragic plane crash in #Brazil on Aug 9: Voepass ATR 72-500 went down in Vinhedo, São Paulo, killing all 61 aboard.

The aircraft spiraled from 17,000 feet before crashing. Black box recovered.

Thoughts with the victims' families

