Madre es sentenciada por matar a su hija diabética de 4 años dándole solo refresco en biberón

NEW: Ohio mother sentenced to prison after she admitted to only feeding her 4-year-old daughter Mountain Dew out of baby bottles.

Karmity Hoeb died in 2022 due to complications with diabetes. Her teeth were rotten by the time she passed.

Mother Tamara Banks pleaded guilty to… pic.twitter.com/voKBe1CCRV

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2024