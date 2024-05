México se suma a la demanda contra Israel en la Corte de Justicia Internacional por el genocidio en Gaza

PRESS RELEASE: Mexico, invoking Article 63 of the #ICJ Statute, filed a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (#SouthAfrica v. #Israel) https://t.co/kruJovhrXx pic.twitter.com/tSHs81sCfB

— CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) May 28, 2024