Muestran las primeras imágenes dentro del ojo del huracán ‘Beryl’

A look into the eye of Hurricane Beryl today. Late Monday, Beryl became the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, though it was downgraded Tuesday to Category 4.

For up to date forecasts visit https://t.co/96ZlCzpVcZ#hurricaneberyl pic.twitter.com/Dd81YzOuuM

— Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) July 2, 2024