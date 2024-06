Mujer de 105 años se gradúa de maestría en la universidad Stanford

105-year-old great-grandmother Virginia “Ginger” Hislop has finally obtained her well-deserved master’s degree from Stanford University, a remarkable 83 years after she initially left the program.

Hislop had left her program in the 1940s to support her pic.twitter.com/8d1oUWFllN

— Horlarofficial (@horlarofficiall) June 19, 2024