Nasa reveló imágenes sobre la sequía de la presa de Cerro Prieto en Nuevo León

The Cerro Prieto reservoir in Nuevo León, Mexico, has dropped to 0.5 percent of its capacity of 393 million cubic meters. The reservoir is shown in these Landsat images acquired in July 2015 and July 2022. https://t.co/uLsMtgtMTG pic.twitter.com/Z9RJcdsM6R

— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 23, 2022