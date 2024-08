¿Qué es el Cat Video Fest? El viral festival de películas de gatos

“Watching silly cat videos is good for you.”

- The Wall Street Journal

Do something that's good for you!

Come out to CATVIDEOFEST 2024, playing August 9 -

15.

Every ticket helps cats in need!

Get yours at https://t.co/ikgt6tQu4O. pic.twitter.com/pCES4YFYyG

— Sidewalk Film (@sidewalkfilm) August 6, 2024