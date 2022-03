Rusia presentó polémica cadena en respuesta al cierre de McDonald's

Trademark squatting has begun in Russia.

On March 12th, a trademark application was filed for the McDonald's logo with the words "Uncle Vanya."

The Russian State Duma had earlier suggested that Russia would replace all McDonald's with "Uncle Vanya's."

