Sabrina Carpenter y Jenna Ortega protagonizan beso en el sangriento video de ‘Taste’

Vaya revuelo que se está armando con el video de Sabrina Carpenter: ‘Taste’, donde protagoniza una sangrienta pelea con Jenna Ortega con tal de recuperar la novio que le quitó.

Pero lo escandaloso de todo esto, es por el alto nivel de violencia que presentan las imágenes, eso sí, con mucho sentido del humor. A lo largo del video clip hay sangre por todos lados.

Sabrina Carpenter y Jenna Ortega se besan

Además, hay algo más que llama mucho la atención, con tanta pelea que hay entre las dos artistas en la canción, llega un momento que elevan la temperatura al protagonizan un beso.

Esa escena sorprendió a todos sus seguidores que no vieron mal el momento en que unen sus labios. Al final, ninguna se queda con el galán pues terminan matándolo y al darse cuenta que ya no tienen motivo para destrozarse se hacen amigas.

¿Qué dice la letra de ‘Taste’?

Oh, I leave quite an impression Five feet to be exact You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin' My body's where they're at

Now I'm gone, but you're still layin' Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you're back together and if that's true You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you If you want forever, I bet you do Just know you'll taste me too

Uh-huh

He pins you down on the carpet Makes paintings with his tongue (La-la-la-la-la-la-la) Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different Guеss who he learned that from?

Now I'm gone, but you're still layin' Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you're back together and if that's true You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do) Just know you'll taste me too

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

Every time you close your eyes And feel his lips, you're feelin' mine And every time you breathe his air Just know I was already there You can have him if you like I've been there, done that once or twice And singin' 'bout it don't mean I care Yeah, I know I've been known to share

Well, I heard you're back together and if that's true You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do) Just know you'll taste me too

Taste me too, ow (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

You, no, yeah, ah-ah (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

AQUÍ EL VIDEO DE 'TASTE'

