Shakira: Superó a Bad Bunny como el artista más reproducido en Spotify

For the first time in Spotify history, the Latin artist with the most Spotify Monthly Listeners is a woman.

Shakira reaches a new peak of 68,879,869 Spotify Monthly Listeners (+1,159,931), surpassing Bad Bunny (68.0M) and setting a new record for a Latin artist on the platform. pic.twitter.com/Sbe19xnqOS

— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) January 22, 2023