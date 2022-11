Qatar 2022: DT de Irán arremetió contra reportera por preguntar sobre protestas femeninas

During the #Iran team presser I asked @MehdiTaremi9 what his message was to the protesters back home. He declined to answer. At end, the team’s manager @Carlos_Queiroz confronted me asking if it was fair to put a political question to the Iranian player … pic.twitter.com/EmPBrMZKAD

— shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) November 24, 2022