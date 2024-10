¡A lo WWE! Neville Hewitt hace tremenda tacleada en el Texans vs Bills

#Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt @Neville_Hewitt on his flying pro wrestling style tackle. 'It's hilarious.' Teammates compared it to a Chris Jericho move. His favorite wrestlers back in the day: @TheRock @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/TuYfdkOvji

— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2024