Blue Demon Jr. protagonizará una serie en Disney+

BREAKING: Mexican wrestling icon @BlueDemonJr & @ScarMestevez will star in the upcoming superhero action-comedy #UltraVioletAndBlueDemon on #DisneyChannel. Series will feature a Mexican-American family and showcase a predominantly Latinx main cast & production team. pic.twitter.com/ddUEAAsv9V

— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) January 28, 2021