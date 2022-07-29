empelotados.bts-estrenara-cancion-para-el-mundial-de-qatar-2022

BTS estrenará canción para el Mundial de Qatar 2022 | HYUNDAI
El sencillo forma parte de una colaboración del grupo con la marca automotriz Hyundai
2022-07-29 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
La agrupación surcoreana de K-Pop conocida como BTS estrenará canción para el Mundial de Qatar 2022 como parte de la campaña “Goal Of The Century” de la marca automotriz 'Hyundai Motor Company'.

BTS no solo promueve la ‘Promesa del objetivo del siglo de Hyundai’, sino que también llevará a cabo el proyecto de colaboración de canciones de la Copa Mundial. La canción de la Copa del Mundo se lanzará en la segunda mitad de este año”, reveló la agrupación.

Se desconoce la fecha oficial del lanzamiento del sencillo y también si la canción será un tema oficial del Mundial o sólo parte de la campaña de Hyundai.

La banda integrada por Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V y Jungkook cantaría en Doha previo a la justa mundialista para promover su cultura y atraer turismo coreano a Qatar, así reveló el embajor de de la República de Corea en Qatar, Lee Joon-Ho.

BTS estrenará canción para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

