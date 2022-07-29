BTS estrenará canción para el Mundial de Qatar 2022
La agrupación surcoreana de K-Pop conocida como BTS estrenará canción para el Mundial de Qatar 2022 como parte de la campaña “Goal Of The Century” de la marca automotriz 'Hyundai Motor Company'.
“BTS no solo promueve la ‘Promesa del objetivo del siglo de Hyundai’, sino que también llevará a cabo el proyecto de colaboración de canciones de la Copa Mundial. La canción de la Copa del Mundo se lanzará en la segunda mitad de este año”, reveló la agrupación.
Se desconoce la fecha oficial del lanzamiento del sencillo y también si la canción será un tema oficial del Mundial o sólo parte de la campaña de Hyundai.
The #Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge event is now LIVE!
Make an eco-friendly pledge and win tickets to see the FIFA World Cup 2022 live.
View the thread to find out how you can join! #GoaloftheCentury #HyundaiGOTCpledge #HyundaiFootball #HyundaixBTS pic.twitter.com/TouXvPV1tw
— Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) July 29, 2022
La banda integrada por Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V y Jungkook cantaría en Doha previo a la justa mundialista para promover su cultura y atraer turismo coreano a Qatar, así reveló el embajor de de la República de Corea en Qatar, Lee Joon-Ho.
BTS just joined #TeamCentury!
The journey of Team Century to score the goal of the century is about to begin.
Are you in for the ride?
#GoaloftheCentury #Hyundai #HyundaixBTS @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/XiU3l6P4GC
— Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) April 26, 2022
