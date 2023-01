Checo Pérez: Dio clases a su hijo en los Go Karts

Sebastián angry at Checo because he was pushing him

Checo: "It was so you'd go faster in the straight! You were so slow in the straight, so I was—"

Sebas: "No!"

"Can you teach me [to go faster] now in the next lap?"

Checo: "Eh? Yes"

