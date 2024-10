Checo Pérez protagonizó sesión de fotos tras GP de Hungría

Formula 1 veteran @SChecoPerez has had an unexpected career at every turn—and this season is no different

While fighting to keep his privileged seat at Red Bull Racing, Checo invites GQ to a crucial race in Hungary and then back home: https://t.co/801HZ8z7h4 pic.twitter.com/1UygpjysdT

— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 17, 2024