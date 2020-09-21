Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tuvo que arrancar la puerta de su casa por un apagón
Dwayne Johnson se vio en la necesidad de arrancar la puerta de su casa, luego de que un apagón inhabilitara la entrada por las fuertes tormentas.
Desde su Instagram, The Rock contó que tenía que ir a trabajar (en la filmación de 'Black Adam') y tras no poder salir, tuvo que romper el portón eléctrico con sus manos.
"No es mi mejor momento, pero un hombre tiene que ir a trabajar. Experimentamos un corte de energía debido a tormentas severas, lo que hizo que mi puerta principal no se abriera. En este momento, sé que tengo cientos de miembros del equipo de producción esperando que vaya a trabajar para que podamos comenzar nuestro día. Así que hice lo que tenía que hacer.
Not my finest hour , but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m ready to be #blackadam #ripgates
“Empujé, tiré y arranqué la puerta por completo. Lo arrancó completamente de la pared de ladrillos, cortó el sistema hidráulico de acero y lo arrojó al césped”, contó el actor.
Well here’s the destruction I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. #ripgates
La publicación se hizo viral en redes sociales y el también luchador se hizo tendencia.
