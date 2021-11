Jordan Love: Mamá y novia del QB tuvieron asientos de última fila en el Arrowhead

#Packers QB Jordan Love said this week that his mom has been to all his games since he was redshirting in college.

The #Chiefs put her in the absolute **last row** of Arrowhead for his first career start.

Shoutout to FOX for even finding her. pic.twitter.com/C8wuRC1LUw

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021