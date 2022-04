Leclerc: ¿Cómo fue el ‘modus operandi’ para robarle el reloj a Charles?

@Charles_Leclerc @vincenzolandino For those criticizing Charles' actions (no need sympathize the rich /why is he out at dark street area at 10 pm): Viareggio is the hometown of his trainer & friend, Andrea Ferrari. Locals' complaints lack of street lights were not addressed. pic.twitter.com/tOM1VHFshZ

— Azzuri Viva (@azzuri_viva) April 20, 2022