empelotados.los-equipos-de-la-premier-league-se-despiden-de-la-reina-isabel-ii

Los equipos de la Premier League se despiden de la Reina Isabel II

La Reina Isabel II falleció este jueves a los 96 años de edad
La Reina Isabel II falleció este jueves a los 96 años de edad | TWITTER: @premierleague
Mediante redes sociales los equipos de la Premier han expresado sus condolencias por la muerte de la Reina Isabel II
2022-09-08 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Comparte en:

La Reina Isabel II falleció este jueves 8 de septiembre del 2022 a los 96 años de edad y en todo Reino Unido el dolor por la muerte de quien fuera su Jefa de estado desde 1952 inunda a propios y a extraños y la Premier League y sus equipos no son ajenos a la pena que embarga a toda la isla.

La liga mas competitiva del mundo ha salido, mediante sus redes sociales, a dar el más sentido pésame a la familia real y ha expresado sus condolencias con el pueblo británico, así como la Premier uno de los primeros equipos en salir fue el Manchester United.

El equipo más ganador en la historia reciente del futbol inglés inició la despedida seguidos del Leicester City, Manchester City, el Arsenal, el Tottenham Hotspur y el Chelsea también han salido a decir adiós a una de las Jefas de Estado más longevas en la historia del mundo moderno.

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: REINA ISABEL II FALLECIÓ A LOS 96 AÑOS DE EDAD

La Reina Isabel II entregando un trofeo al Man City

Notas Relacionadas
Contra
Reina Isabel II falleció a los 96 años de edad
Reina Isabel II falleció a los 96 años de edad
Empelotados
La Reina Isabel II falleció a los 96 años de edad
Reina Isabel II: La emocionante entrada que tuvo en los Juegos Olímpicos de Londres 2012
Empelotados
Así fue presentado André-Pierre Gignac
Estadio de Tigres presentó a Gignac con célebre frase: ‘No hablo español, hablo mexicano’