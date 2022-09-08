Los equipos de la Premier League se despiden de la Reina Isabel II
La Reina Isabel II falleció este jueves 8 de septiembre del 2022 a los 96 años de edad y en todo Reino Unido el dolor por la muerte de quien fuera su Jefa de estado desde 1952 inunda a propios y a extraños y la Premier League y sus equipos no son ajenos a la pena que embarga a toda la isla.
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke
— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/kCXzCkjC8d
— Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2022
La liga mas competitiva del mundo ha salido, mediante sus redes sociales, a dar el más sentido pésame a la familia real y ha expresado sus condolencias con el pueblo británico, así como la Premier uno de los primeros equipos en salir fue el Manchester United.
The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
It is with the deepest sorrow that the Club has learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. pic.twitter.com/A4byaaxybM
— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 8, 2022
El equipo más ganador en la historia reciente del futbol inglés inició la despedida seguidos del Leicester City, Manchester City, el Arsenal, el Tottenham Hotspur y el Chelsea también han salido a decir adiós a una de las Jefas de Estado más longevas en la historia del mundo moderno.
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022
