Reina Isabel II falleció a los 96 años de edad
Este jueves, la Reina Isabel II falleció a los 96 años de edad, en Balmoral, Escocia.
A través de redes sociales, la Familia Real informó que la Reina murió pacíficamente esta tarde.
"La Reina murió pacíficamente en Balmoral esta tarde. El Rey y la Reina Consorte permanecerán en Balmoral esta noche y regresarán a Londres mañana", publicaron.
Desde horas antes, se informó que había preocupación por su salud. Este 8 de septiembre se confirmó su fallecimiento.
