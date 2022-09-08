contra.home.reina-isabel-ii-fallecio-a-los-96-anos-de-edad

La Familia Real informó que la Reina murió pacíficamente en Balmoral, Escocia
2022-09-08 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Este jueves, la Reina Isabel II falleció a los 96 años de edad, en Balmoral, Escocia.

A través de redes sociales, la Familia Real informó que la Reina murió pacíficamente esta tarde.

"La Reina murió pacíficamente en Balmoral esta tarde. El Rey y la Reina Consorte permanecerán en Balmoral esta noche y regresarán a Londres mañana", publicaron.

Desde horas antes, se informó que había preocupación por su salud. Este 8 de septiembre se confirmó su fallecimiento.

