Los mejores MEMES de la eliminación del Real Madrid en Champions League

Real Madrid busca gastar una épica remontada en el Santiago Bernabéu, sin embargo se toparon con un muro Gunner y ganando categóricamente, Arsenal avanza a las Semifinales de Champions League.

Las redes sociales no perdonaron la eliminación del Real Madrid y miles de usuarios se burlaron de los Merengues con cientos de memes que se volvieron virales.

|

|

|

|

|

|

|

Vinicius: “Tomorrow, 9pm”



Bellingham: “I am watching Remontadas of the 70s and 80s”



Rodrygo: “See you tomorrow”



Mbappe: “Yes, of course [we can comeback]”



Meanwhile them in the actual match:pic.twitter.com/ov46NbsBGP

— MC (@CrewsMat10) April 16, 2025