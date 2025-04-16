DFP tag: DN_Leaderboard_Center_ATF

Empelotados

Los mejores MEMES de la eliminación del Real Madrid en Champions League

CAPTURA DE PANTALLA
Arsenal elimina al Real Madrid en Champions League y explotan las redes sociales
REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
| 16 Abr, 2025

Real Madrid busca gastar una épica remontada en el Santiago Bernabéu, sin embargo se toparon con un muro Gunner y ganando categóricamente, Arsenal avanza a las Semifinales de Champions League.

Las redes sociales no perdonaron la eliminación del Real Madrid y miles de usuarios se burlaron de los Merengues con cientos de memes que se volvieron virales.

Real Madrid
Champions League
Tendencias

