Los mejores MEMES de la eliminación del Real Madrid en Champions League

Real Madrid busca gastar una épica remontada en el Santiago Bernabéu, sin embargo se toparon con un muro Gunner y ganando categóricamente, Arsenal avanza a las Semifinales de Champions League.
Las redes sociales no perdonaron la eliminación del Real Madrid y miles de usuarios se burlaron de los Merengues con cientos de memes que se volvieron virales.
Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham & Modric against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/auUHDIb5OU
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 8, 2025
El triple hpta de Vinicius desde que subió ese tweet:pic.twitter.com/qIOTyLiK6E https://t.co/3cXIoEyAvO
— Futbismo (@futbismo) April 16, 2025
Vinicius: “Tomorrow, 9pm”
Bellingham: “I am watching Remontadas of the 70s and 80s”
Rodrygo: “See you tomorrow”
Mbappe: “Yes, of course [we can comeback]”
Meanwhile them in the actual match:pic.twitter.com/ov46NbsBGP
— MC (@CrewsMat10) April 16, 2025
Vinicius hoy pic.twitter.com/Sxo8eVTDYz
— MALVADO DR. TOCINO (@tocinosports) April 16, 2025
Mateu Lahoz viendo que en Champions no se aplica el reglamento especial que él mismo escribió para el Real Madrid:pic.twitter.com/GTAihk4PI7
— Universo FCBarcelona (@UNIVERSO_1899) April 16, 2025
Paralelismo pic.twitter.com/wMDxq5LyG5
— Salvador Iglesias Jr (@Javisness) April 16, 2025