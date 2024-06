¡Separados al nacer! El peculiar parecido entre los técnicos de Brasil y Costa Rica

Dorival Junior Gustavo Alfaro

The multiverse has arrived at Copa América 2024 The resemblance between Brazil's coach and Costa Rica's coach has taken the world by storm #beINSPORTS #CopaAmerica2024 #CopaAmerica #DorivalJunior #GustavoAlfaro #Brazil #CostaRica… pic.twitter.com/8Yv44QIfmi

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 25, 2024