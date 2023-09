Tyreek Hill reveló querer ser actor de cine para adulto y actriz se ofrece a ayudarlo

Is Tyreek Hill serious?

Tyreek: "When I retire bro, I really wanna be a pornstar… very serious. You think I got that?”https://t.co/JCQ5NNJJHl

Mike Evans speechless, eventually says: "Naw, I mean whatever you want bro..."

This Miami Dolphins season is pretty crazy … pic.twitter.com/DxDdB5LIhk

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023