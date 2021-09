Video: Joven aficionado de Dak Prescott lo confundió con Patrick Mahomes

"You're Patrick Mahomes? I mean, not Patrick Mahomes, you're Dak Prescott?"

Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs' son, Aaiden, got to meet his favorite QB Dak Prescott and it was adorable

(via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/mzJaLkKS8Z

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2021