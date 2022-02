Wayne Rooney habló sobre su pasado como alcohólico: 'Me pude suicidar'

Great night at the premiere of my documentary. Thanks to everyone who came along and everybody that features in it. Special thanks to @LortonEnt @TripleSSports @TripleSComms and @JuliePerryEvent.

It’s out tomorrow on @primevideosport. pic.twitter.com/Nnyx66TJaM

— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 10, 2022