Final Fantasy: Remake de Crisis Core llegará en épocas decembrinas

His legacy, gave life to Final Fantasy VII──

Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. #CCFF7R #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/aMOiDXFkku

— FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 16, 2022