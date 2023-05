As @F1 took over Miami, drivers took advantage of the Florida festivities for tons of #MiamiGP social content

Drivers posted 222 times last week, with @SChecoPerez, @LewisHamilton and @Charles_Leclerc earning the most engagement.#MiamiGP Week Top 10 Drivers on Social pic.twitter.com/0YGiU7dkpi

— Zoomph (@Zoomph) May 8, 2023