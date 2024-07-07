Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña EN VIVO Fórmula 1

Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña EN VIVO
Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña EN VIVO | RÉCORD
Checo Pérez tendrá un domingo complicado al tratar de remontar desde el penúltimo lugar de la parrilla
2024-07-07 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
je.garcia
EL INCIDENTE DE CHECO PÉREZ QUE LO DEJO EN P19 EN LA QUALY.

EL CURIOSO DETALLE DEL MONOPLAZA DE WILLIAMS:

¡ASÍ LLEGÓ CHECO PÉREZ A SILVERSTONE! 

STUART BORAD, JUGADOR DE CRICKET, CON MCLAREN

LAS ESTRELLAN COMINZAN A LLEGAR: EMILIA CLARKE CON FERRARI

¡DÍA DE CARRERA!

¡Bienvenidos, amigos de RÉCORD! Hoy les traemos el minuto a minuto del Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña de la Fórmula! 

