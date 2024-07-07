Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña EN VIVO Fórmula 1
EL INCIDENTE DE CHECO PÉREZ QUE LO DEJO EN P19 EN LA QUALY.
Checo's qualifying woes continue at Silverstone #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/SUF5d9Ru01
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2024
EL CURIOSO DETALLE DEL MONOPLAZA DE WILLIAMS:
Williams are racing with the names of 1,005 team members on their car, in the colours of the British flag
x @WilliamsRacing #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/osCTArlzEB
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2024
¡ASÍ LLEGÓ CHECO PÉREZ A SILVERSTONE!
It’s RACE DAY at Silverstone #F1 || #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/xqRZP1Q3NP
— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 7, 2024
STUART BORAD, JUGADOR DE CRICKET, CON MCLAREN
When F1 meets cricket! @OscarPiastri @StuartBroad8 #BritishGP https://t.co/UfVrnCdrMi pic.twitter.com/ZdJTX5hsyU
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 7, 2024
LAS ESTRELLAN COMINZAN A LLEGAR: EMILIA CLARKE CON FERRARI
Welcome to the garage, Emilia! #BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/EWezXnZSGx
— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 7, 2024
¡DÍA DE CARRERA!
RACE DAAAAY!
Who's ready for a wild ride around Silverstone? #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/ka2n5lCu9w
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2024
¡Bienvenidos, amigos de RÉCORD! Hoy les traemos el minuto a minuto del Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña de la Fórmula!
