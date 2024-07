Aficionados presentan demandas contra CONMEBOL y Hard Rock Stadium

She paid thousands for tickets to take her Colombian father to the Copa America final. After enduring the Hard Rock Stadium chaos, she went home with bruises from nearly head to toe. Now she’s suing. @CopaAmerica @HardRockStadium @MiamiDadeCounty @wsvn #Exclusive story: pic.twitter.com/x9UTZorZN7

— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 19, 2024