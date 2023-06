Ángel Di María regresará a jugar con el Benfica

Ángel Di Maria will become new Benfica player next week, as revealed few days ago. The verbal agreement is completed and sealed. #Benfica

Di Maria will sign until June 2024, one year deal — both parties expected it to be signed next week, documents are ready. pic.twitter.com/qrQ4aB1GNY

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023