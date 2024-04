Árbitro del Sestao vs Rayo Majadahonda revela acta tras incidente racista

Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr went into the stands and got involved with a rival fan over racist remarks.

The Rayo Majadahonda footballers have gone into the locker room and refuse to get back on the field.

pic.twitter.com/qVmp7SIIyu https://t.co/nJJuqs0Ier

— LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) March 30, 2024