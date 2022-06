Barcelona: El Barça pagará entre 15 y 20 MDE por jugar en 'nuevo estadio'

"We're talking about an iconic stadium from the Barcelona Olympics, an international reference point of the City of Barcelona, & while here in the 2023/24 season, we'd like it to be the epicenter of Barça support, support shared with this great city."

— @JoanLaportaFCB pic.twitter.com/50PGy8M4Yl

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 21, 2022