Barcelona y el Kun Agüero llegaron a un acuerdo para la próxima temporada

Sergio Agüero will complete his medicals as new Barcelona player in the next days, then he’ll be announced after the UCL final #Barça

He turned down approaches from three clubs - #CFC never been interested. The contract is approved and set to be signed. #FCB @verobrunati https://t.co/d4BGSRf64p

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021