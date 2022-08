Chelsea: Llegó a un acuerdo con Wesley Fofana por 88 millones de euros

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. #CFC

Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. pic.twitter.com/lO31M5firj

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022